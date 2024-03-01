Missile Attack Reported In Crimea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Crimea, local social media platforms reported a missile attack in the areas of Sevastopol and Saky.

That's according to the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

"Our sources say there are hits in Sevastopol and in the Saky district," the report reads.

It is also noted that the Crimea Bridge and the Dzhankoy checkpoint in Sevastopol are shut down for traffic.

According to the reports of the ATESH guerilla movement, explosions were also heard in Yevpatoria and Simferopol.

Scholz admits fears of Ukraine potentially firing Tauruss at Moscow

Earlier on March 1, the Russians reported a threat of a missile attack on Crimea. The invaders activated their air defenses on the peninsula, including in the areas of Sevastopol, Simferopol, Yevpatoria, and Saky.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on February 29, a massive explosion was reported in two districts in the temporarily occupied Crimea.