Missile Attack Reported In Crimea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Crimea, local social media platforms reported a missile attack in the areas of Sevastopol and Saky.
That's according to the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.
"Our sources say there are hits in Sevastopol and in the Saky district," the report reads.
It is also noted that the Crimea Bridge and the Dzhankoy checkpoint in Sevastopol are shut down for traffic.
According to the reports of the ATESH guerilla movement, explosions were also heard in Yevpatoria and Simferopol. Read also:
Scholz admits fears of Ukraine potentially firing Taurus missile
s at Moscow
Earlier on March 1, the Russians reported a threat of a missile attack on Crimea. The invaders activated their air defenses on the peninsula, including in the areas of Sevastopol, Simferopol, Yevpatoria, and Saky.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on February 29, a massive explosion was reported in two districts in the temporarily occupied Crimea.
MENAFN01032024000193011044ID1107922742
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.