Ukrainian Drones Hit Pantsir-S1 Air Defense System On Russian Soil

Ukraine's unmanned aerial vehicles successfully attacked a Pantsir-S1 self-propelled anti-aircraft gun and missile system in Russia's Belgorod region on February 29.

That's according to the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry, Ukrinform reports.

As a result of the attack, the system sustained damage, the report reads.

The Pantsir-S1 was hit near the settlement of Golovchino in the Graivoron district.

The strike put the system out of operation while the crew suffered two casualties.

Costing $15 million a unit, the Pantsir-S1 is designed to provide air defense cover for military and defense production facilities, Ukraine's intelligence agency noted.

As Ukrinform wrote earlier, the initial reports on the strike targeting the Pantsir-S1 in Belgorod system came from the Astra Telegram channel on February 29.

