Ukrainian Drones Hit Pantsir-S1 Air Defense System On Russian Soil

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's unmanned aerial vehicles successfully attacked a Pantsir-S1 self-propelled anti-aircraft gun and missile system in Russia's Belgorod region on February 29.
That's according to the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry, Ukrinform reports.
As a result of the attack, the system sustained damage, the report reads.
The Pantsir-S1 was hit near the settlement of Golovchino in the Graivoron district.
The strike put the system out of operation while the crew suffered two casualties.
Costing $15 million a unit, the Pantsir-S1 is designed to provide air defense cover for military and defense production facilities, Ukraine's intelligence agency noted.
As Ukrinform wrote earlier, the initial reports on the strike targeting the Pantsir-S1 in Belgorod system came from the Astra Telegram channel on February 29.
Overnight Friday, one of Russia's leading defense enterprises, Sverdlov Plant in Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod region, came under attack.
