Polish Farmers Put Shehyni Border Checkpoint On Ukraine Border On Full Shutdown For Cargoes

Polish farmers involved in the ongoing protest rally have put to a halt all cargo traffic at the Shehyni checkpoint on the Ukrainian border.

This was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"The situation hasn't actually changed in recent days. But today we have a certain change toward the Shehyni checkpoint. At 13:00, as the Polish side informed us, Polish farmers refused to let through any inbound or outbound trucks. Before that, truck crossings were recorded at a minimum level," he said.

According to the spokesperson, only 47 cargo vehicles crossed the specified direction in both directions over the past day, "and after 1:00 p.m., the Ukrainian side is directly recording at our checkpoint that trucks are not moving either from Poland or to Poland. The Polish side does not accept cargo vehicles from Ukraine".

There is also a significant decrease in the number of trucks crossing the border at the Yahodyn checkpoint.

"Over the past 24 hours, 111 trucks have crossed the border into Ukraine there. As before, Polish farmers do not let a single truck cross from Ukraine into Poland. In recent days, no cargo was transported into Poland at that checkpoint," Demchenko added.

He reported that 2,350 trucks are awaiting crossing in queues at six checkpoints.

As reported earlier, since February 9, 2024, Polish farmers have been protesting on the roads leading to checkpoints on the territory of Poland near the border with Ukraine. Their main demands include a ban on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products and Poland's withdrawal from the European Green Deal.

Since protests were launched, five cases were recorded where Ukrainian agrigoods were dumped from rail cars onto the tracks and from trucks – onto the road.