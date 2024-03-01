Jordanian Ambassador To France Presents Credentials

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Paris, March 1 (Petra)-- Ambassador Leena Al-Hadid presented on Friday her credentials to President of France
Emmanuel Macron, as the Kingdom's extraordinary, plenipotentiary, accredited, and resident envoy to France.
During a ceremony at the Elysée Palace, Al-Hadid conveyed the warm greetings of His Majesty King Abdullah II to President Macron, extending sincere wishes for the continued progress and development of the French people.
President Macron, in turn, requested Ambassador Al-Hadid to convey his sincere greetings and appreciation to His Majesty King Abdullah II.
French government representatives including Foreign Minister Stephane Ségornet attended the ceremony.
