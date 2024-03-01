Demonstrations Countrywide Against Israeli War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 1 (Petra)-- Protests against the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza were held in Amman and other governorates of the Kingdom following Friday prayer.Participants denounced the crimes committed by the occupation on the 147th day of the brutal aggression and the Nabulsi roundabout massacre, in which hundreds of Palestinians were injured and dozens killed as a result of the occupation army using live ammunition to target them as they waited for aid in the besieged northern Gaza Strip.They demanded that the world community and international organizations put an end to the mass murder and genocidal war against starving civilians, which aims to depopulate Gaza and its neighboring regions by extending the period of starvation and utilizing it as a weapon in the brutal conflict.The participants expressed their appreciation for Jordan's unwavering positions, led by His Majesty King Abdullah II, to support and stand by our brothers in Gaza. This was demonstrated by the airdrops that the Arab Army, operating under the King's direct guidance and supervision, carried out to provide relief to the Gaza Strip's residents while reaffirming their support for His Majesty.