Russia Making Powerful Thrusts Toward Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops are accumulating their forces in the east of Ukraine, now executing one of the "powerful thrusts" toward the town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region.

That's according to the spokesman for the Khortytsia Grouping of Troops, Ilya Yevlash, who spoke with RFE/RL , Ukrinform reports.

Russian forces see the settlement as their key target for gaining an edge in further advance toward Kostiantynivka and the Kramatorsk-Sloviansk agglomeration, the spokesman believes.

"They are amassing their very powerful forces, and as of now, this can be considered one of their powerful thrusts toward Chasiv Yar... Access to Chasiv Yar will pave way for the enemy to continue their offensive efforts, offering a springboard for the offensive on Kostiantynivka. And, of course, their main goal in Donetsk region is the Kramatorsk-Sloviansk agglomeration. Therefore, the enemy does not spare efforts, trying to seize the moment – for quite a while they've been acting in line with the 'run where it pours' tactic, looking for our weakest spots and, at the slightest opportunity to break through our defense lines, they reinforce their groupings and resorts to assault efforts," Yevlash said.

He added that several defense circles have been set up around Chasoviv Yar, as well as anti-tank and anti-personnel minefields, and other fortifications to hinder the advance of Russia's armored groups.

"Preparations for defending Chasiv Yar had been going on even back in the day when the enemy was able to capture Bakhmut. Of course, it was clear we needed to set up additional defense lines that would be more advantageous to us ince the next largest settlement in this area is Chasiv Yar," Yevlash said.

Russian invaders are now actively employing mortar attacks and airstrikes in the area.

"Over the past day, in the Bakhmut direction, enemy warplanes made six sorties and launched 52 kamikaze drones, as well as shelled our positions 659 times. There were also four combat clashes, during which the enemy lost 100 men killed and wounded and 101 units of military equipment," Yevlash said.

As reported, the General Staff said a total of 83 combat clashes had taken place along the frontlines in the past day.