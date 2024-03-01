Cargo Airport To Be Built In Territory Of Alat Free Economic Zone

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
The representatives of leading German companies visited the Alat
Free Economic Zone (AFEZ) and met with the Chairman of the Board of
the AFEZ Authority, Mr. Valeh Alasgarov, Azernews reports.
The visit was organized by the German Eastern Business
Association. The delegation was led by Mr. Michael Harms, Managing
Director of the German Eastern Business Association.
During the meeting, Mr. Alasgarov provided detailed information
about the main activities of the AFEZ, its strategic geographical
location, unique legal framework, industrial land plots with
ready-to-use off-site and on-site infrastructure and utilities, and
the fiscal and non-fiscal incentives package for the investors.
Afterwards, Mr. Jawad Dbila, Managing Director of Silk Way
AFEZCO, informed the delegation about the new Cargo Airport that
will be located on the territory of the AFEZ and will serve the
needs of AFEZ investors, as well as other clients in international
cargo transportation. Following this, Mr. Zaur Akhundov, President
of Silk Way Group, talked about the strategic importance of the
Cargo Airport and its significance for the investors of AFEZ and
other clients.
The meeting was followed by a Questions-and-Answers (Q&A)
session.
Note that the Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ) is a special
economic zone in Azerbaijan that is established pursuant to the
legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan and offers free zone
opportunities. At the outset, we shall note that, in certain
circumstances, Alat Free Economic Zone is incorrectly called as
"Alat Free Zone" or "Alat Trade Zone". It must be emphasised that
AFEZ is practically designated for the production industry, not for
the trading of goods (therefore, literally it is not a "free trade
zone" in this sense).
The legal and economic relations related to the establishment
and management of special economic zones in Azerbaijan and the
rules for organising entrepreneurial activity in those zones are
regulated by the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on "Special
economic zones" which was adopted in 2009. According to the Law on
“Special economic zones”, a special economic zone is a limited part
of the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan where a special
legal regime is applied for the implementation of entrepreneurial
activity.
On May 18, 2018, the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Alat
Free Economic Zone" (hereinafter referred to as“Law”) was adopted.
This law sets out the legal framework for the operation,
development, and governance of the Alat Free Economic Zone. With
respect to the legal definition, the Alat Free Economic Zone is the
zone established by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for
carrying out entrepreneurial and investment activities.
MENAFN01032024000195011045ID1107922525
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.