State Film Fund Celebrates Birthday Centenary Of National Film Director

Azerbaijani cinema has been enriched by the remarkable
contributions of Honored Artist Shamil Mahmudbayov, who left an
indelible mark on the industry.
Shamil Mahmudbayov's films have captivated audiences with their
unique storytelling and compelling narratives.
The Azerbaijan State Film Fund has celebrated the 100th
anniversary of Mahmudbayov's birth, recognising his significant
impact on Azerbaijani cinema, Azernews reports.
As part of the event, a photo exhibition was organised
reflecting the life and work of the film director with the support
of the Culture Ministry and the Cinema Agency.
Director of the Azerbaijan State Film Fund, Honoured Artist
Jamil Guliyev, who spoke at the event, noted that he remembered
Shamil Mahmudbayov as a modest person and a professional director.
Films created by the talented director, including "Romeo is my
neighbor", "Chernushka," and others, were included in the golden
fund of Azerbaijani cinema.
People's Artist Ogtay Mirgasimov, Honoured Artists Aydin
Kazimzade and Nizami Abbas, actor Arif Karimov, and producer Rasim
Hasanov shared their memories of the film director.
Shamil Mahmudbayov has worked at the Azerbaijanfilm film studio
since 1955.
Mahmudbayov is the director of a number of documentaries and
short and full-length feature films like "Equal bread" (1969),
"Life tests us" (1971) as well as "Dervish blows up Paris" (1976),
shot together with Kamil Rustambayov.
In 1969, Shamil Mahmudbayov was awarded the State Prize of the
Azerbaijan SSR and, in 1976 - the title of Honoured Artist of the
Azerbaijan SSR.
In addition to directing, Mahmudbayov also played in feature
films like "The Unconquered Battalion" (1965), "Scream" (1993),
etc.
At the end of the event, the film "Man" was shown, the latest
work of the film director.
The unfinished film was completed in 2010 by the honoured artist
Nizami Abbas at the New Wave Production Centre.