SGC, As Guarantor Of Energy Security, Unites Countries Thanks To Azerbaijan's Initiative

Despite all criticism and slander, the South Gas Corridor (SGC),
which is considered Azerbaijan's source of pride, proved to be of
vital importance for Europe. Besides, it foreshadows the
farsightedness of Azerbaijani political decision-making. Prior to
the SGC, many attempts to form public opinion around the world by
gossiping about the project would be unsuccessful because
Azerbaijan does not have enough natural gas to meet the demands of
the project. However, Azerbaijan did not waste time paying
attention to nonsense and resolutely continued its work.
Currently, Azerbaijan supplies eight countries, of which six are
situated in Europe, with natural gas. Besides, changing
geopolitical situations in Europe increased Azerbaijan's
importance, and other countries requested Baku for gas. In other
words, as Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in his address at
the 10th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting
and the 2nd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting held
in Baku on March 1, it is a success story.
“The Southern Gas Corridor has already been operating for
three years. It is a really success story. It is one of the biggest
infrastructure projects in Eurasia,” said President Ilham
Aliyev.
Besides, considering SGC as a pipeline transferring oil from the
Caucasus to Europe could not be proper. First of all, it connects
several countries and requires the collaboration of these
countries. Occurrences in the Old Continent and speeches of the
Azerbaijani president give us bases to predict that SGC will expand
further to deliver Azerbaijani gas deep in Europe. So, SGC is also
the fruit of the solidarity of countries that come together thanks
to the initiative of Azerbaijan and its political leaders. As
President Ilham Aliyev said,“This project is a project of
energy security and a project of cooperation because without
cooperation between all the countries, which are situated on the
route of the Southern Gas Corridor, it wouldn't have been possible
to implement this project.”
As a matter of course, it is very hard to bring different
countries together from different continents and different
cultures. Frankly speaking, it is a job that requires a lot of hard
work. However, Azerbaijan has surmounted it discreetly. The country
proved itself to be a reliable partner, which is not only uttered
by Azerbaijani politicians but also emphasised by Ursula von der
Leyen, President of the European Commission. President Ilham Aliyev
also touched on the issue and said,“Azerbaijan already proved
to be a reliable partner. Our word means the same as our
signature.”
Azerbaijan has achieved such respect with its behaviour. The
country has realised all its plans and projects that were put
forward and is committed to its obligations. Thus, whenever the
political leader of Azerbaijan makes promises, everyone is sure
that they will be fulfilled in the near future. As President Ilham
Aliyev mentioned,“All the plans, which we've put in front of
ourselves, I'm sure, will be implemented because only the
performance of the last year demonstrates that.”
President Ilham Aliyev also spoke about the projects that will
happen soon. As he said,“We expect the beginning of natural
gas production in the first quarter of next year from the
Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli deep gas project. This is a very promising
structure. For many years, the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli has been the
main source of our oil exports, being an additional source to gas
supply along with the Shahdeniz and Absheron.”
However, today, some forces in the world try to put blame on oil
and gas production. These romantic and adventurist forces try to
form public opinion that the world does not need fossil fuels.
However, it is not correct. According to the research, the world
will use fossil fuels for a long time. On the other hand, it is a
reality that the world is entering a new era that demands new kinds
of energy, more precisely green energy. To transfer new energy, the
world needs finance. However, the finance must not be selective,
and it must not hinder the gas projects. As the Azerbaijani
president said,“The financing of the expansion of the Southern
Gas Corridor and any other project related to natural gas must be
done in such a way as not to undermine our main target. There was
and there is a big demand from Europe for Azerbaijani
gas.”
Despite having enough fossil fuel to meet its demands for 100
years, Azerbaijan is the leading country, paying special attention
to shifting to green energy in the region. The country has 200 GW
of green energy potential, and it plans to turn some of these
energies into electricity. In this way, the country, on the one
hand, will export 4 GW of electricity to Europe and, on the other
hand, meet its electricity demand. So, with the help of green
energy, the country could save plenty of fossil fuels that are used
to generate electricity.
To demonstrate how seriously the country approaches green energy
and climate issues, the country is going to host COP 29 in 2024. To
host this global event on climate change shows the will of
Azerbaijan.
