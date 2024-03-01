GECF Expects 34% Growth Demand Of LNG By '50

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, March 1 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Mohammad Hamel anticipated Friday an increase of natural gas demand by 34 percent by 2050.

Addressing the extraordinary ministerial meeting of GECF held earlier in the day, Hamel lauded facilitations offered by Algeria for the 7th GECF slated for Saturday, tomorrow, welcoming oil ministers of Mauritania and Senegal.

According to the 8th Global Gas Outlook 2050 report on expectations of global gas markets, this expected increase will raise gas quota in global energy mix from 23% to 26, he said.

The Forum is an intergovernmental organization representing the most important gas exporting countries in the world that constitute altogether 70 percent of global gas reserves.

It includes 12 permanent members - Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, the United Arab Emirates, and Venezuela - and seven observer members - Angola, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Malaysia, Mauritania, Mozambique, and Peru. (pickup previous)

