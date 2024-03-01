(MENAFN- Baystreet) NASDAQ Reaches First Record in More than 2 Yrs.

Stocks Head for Winning FebruaryStocks as Inflation Numbers Fall in LineFutures Fall Ahead of Inflation Data3rd Straight Loss for Dow Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Friday, March 1, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

NASDAQ Futures Fall After Thursday Record AdvertismentStock futures edged lower Friday after the market wrapped up its fourth winning month and the tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite reached its first closing record since November 2021.Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials faltered 23 points, or 0.1%, to 39.020.Futures for the S&P 500 leaned higher one point to 5,104.75.Futures for the NASDAQ advanced 21.5 points, or 0.1%, to 18,104.25.Major averages ended another positive month as the rally driven by an artificial intelligence boom and hopes for rate cuts chugged along. The tech-heavy NASDAQ was the best performer in February with a 6.1% gain. The S&P 500 climbed 5.2%, while the Dow added 2.2% for its first four-month winning streak since May 2021.On a weekly basis, the S&P 500 is tracking for a roughly 0.2% advance, while the Nasdaq is up 0.6%. The 30-stock Dow is the laggard, down nearly 0.4%.Troubled regional bank New York Community Bancorp shed a whopping 29% in premarket trading after the lender announced a leadership change and disclosed issues with its internal controls. The bank is already down more than 50% in 2024.Bitcoin pulled off a fierce rally in February, up nearly 45% to top $62,000. It's the token's best month since December 2020 as well as its sixth-straight monthly gain.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 hiked 1.9% Friday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index took on 0.5%.Oil prices improved $1.30 to $79.56 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices shone brighter by $5.20 to $2,058.90 U.S. an ounce.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks