PM Modi Likely To Address Mega Rally At Bakshi Stadium Srinagar On March 7

Sources said that the venue for the PM's rally has been changed from SKICC to Bakshi Stadium. They said the arrangements both administrative and security, have been finalized for smooth and peaceful conduct of the rally.

“PM Modi is scheduled to visit Kashmir valley on March 7, and will address a public rally at Bakshi Stadium Srinagar,” sources told Kashmir Observer.

They said that Bakshi Stadium has been chosen as the venue because a large number of people are expected to attend PM Modi's programme.

Sources within the police said that security has been beefed up in the summer capital, especially around the Bakshi Stadium, the new venue of his rally. The surveillance has been beefed up in other parts of Srinagar and additional check posts have come up for frisking to monitor movement of people

This will be Modi's first visit to the Valley since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. The last time the Prime Minister visited Kashmir was in February 2019.

During his visit to Kashmir on March 7, Modi is expected to announce the scores of developmental projects and also interact with the beneficiaries of various national schemes and programmes in the Valley.

BJP had been looking forward to a mega public rally, to be addressed by PM Modi, in south Kashmir's Anantnag district that would announce the party's poll campaign in Kashmir.

However, there is still no official confirmation on whether the Prime Minister will address a rally in Anantnag or not.

Earlier, PM Modi visited Jammu on February 20. He inaugurated and laid the foundation of developmental projects worth Rs 32,000 including the 48.5 Km extension of Railway service from Banihal town to Sangaldan and the inauguration of AIIMS in Vijaypur in Samba district. He addressed a mega public gathering in Jammu and also interacted with the beneficiaries of various national flagship programmes in J&K.

The Prime minister expressed his satisfaction at the success of his Jammu visit and also appreciated the efforts made by LG Manoj Sinha in ensuring that the benefits of the national developmental programmes reach the common man.

A large number of the Pahari community came out on February 20 to thank Modi for granting ST status to them.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now