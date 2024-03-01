Optimum Consolidates Marcom Business With Publicis

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Optimum has consolidated much of its marcom business, including PR, with Publicis Groupe, which has created a cross-discipline team to support the telecom giant.



Optimum formally hired the team, called O1, as its creative, media, PR and production agency of record following a competitive review. There was no incumbent.



O1 is charged with driving growth for Optimum's products including internet, mobile, TV and phone services. The team includes talent from MSL, which will handle external media relations and brand reputation building; Saatchi & Saatchi, which will lead brand strategy and creative development; Connect at Publicis Media, which will support national, regional and local media planning and buying; and PXP, which will lead performance-driven production.



“As we look to engage with our customers in new and dynamic ways, we are thrilled to bring the unmatched tenacity, creativity, and partnership of O1 to Optimum,” said Optimum CMO Jennifer Garrett.



“We have been making investments into our local presence at Optimum, including expanding our connectivity services portfolio, entering new markets across the country, and enhancing the ways we interact with our customers across our footprint. Now with a new partner in O1, we are set to showcase the progress we are making and ensure it is resonating with our customers as we become the connectivity provider of choice in every community we serve,” she said.



