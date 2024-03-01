Europe To Dominate The Green Mining Market During The Forecast Period

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The demand for green mining is expected to grow at a rapid rate, owing to rising environmental awareness and pollution created due to mining at local, regional, as well as global levels. Mining is responsible for a variety of disasters, including sinkholes, no proper waste management, loss of diversity, and contamination of soil, surface water, and groundwater.
A rise in greenhouse gas emissions has led to a surge in demand for green mining processes and technologies to minimize these environmental impacts. Apart from this, the support from various governments for green mining across the globe bolsters market growth. Europe is expected to hold the largest share in the green mining market due to an increase in sustainable practices and the use of innovative technologies in this region. To limit global warming and manifest in decarbonization across industries, about 195 countries have taken a pledge under the 2015 Paris agreement in order to decline the global mining revenue pools.
Got questions about your regional growth of
Green Mining Market?
Just drop us a line or call on +1 646 480 7505
Impact of COVID-19
The outbreak hinders the growth of the green mining market due to the lockdowns imposed by the governments, which has created economic disruption worldwide. The pandemic is expected to cause supply, demand, as well as financial shocks in the green mining market. The companies under this sector are anticipated to expose to dramatic swings in the market.
Key highlights
The green mining market is expected to grow at a fast rate during the forecast period, owing to the surging environmental concerns and adverse effects of climate change due to mining
The surface mining segment holds the highest market share
The power reduction segment is expected to hold the maximum share, owing to the advantages of the process and reduction in the costs incurred
Europe is expected to observe a high growth rate in the green mining market due to growing sustainable practices and the use of better technologies to protect the environment.
Key Players
Glencore PLC
Rio Tinto Group
BHP Billiton
Vale S.A
Tata Steel Limited
Anglo American PLC
Jiangxi Copper Corporation Limited
Dundee Precious Metals
Freeport-McMoRan Inc
Liebherr
Saudi Arabian Mining Corporation
Sany Group
Doosan Infracore
Shandong Gold Mining Co. Ltd
Green Mining: Segmentation
By Type
Surface Mining
Underground Mining
By Technology
Power Reduction
Fuel and Maintenance Reduction
Toxicity Reduction
Emission Reduction
Water Reduction
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Central and South America and the Caribbean
The Middle East and Africa
" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"
* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market
* Explorable Revenue Sources
* Customer Behaviour Analysis
* Target Partners
* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors
* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods
MENAFN01032024004597010339ID1107922415
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.