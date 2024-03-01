Europe To Dominate The Green Mining Market During The Forecast Period

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The demand for green mining is expected to grow at a rapid rate, owing to rising environmental awareness and pollution created due to mining at local, regional, as well as global levels. Mining is responsible for a variety of disasters, including sinkholes, no proper waste management, loss of diversity, and contamination of soil, surface water, and groundwater.

A rise in greenhouse gas emissions has led to a surge in demand for green mining processes and technologies to minimize these environmental impacts. Apart from this, the support from various governments for green mining across the globe bolsters market growth. Europe is expected to hold the largest share in the green mining market due to an increase in sustainable practices and the use of innovative technologies in this region. To limit global warming and manifest in decarbonization across industries, about 195 countries have taken a pledge under the 2015 Paris agreement in order to decline the global mining revenue pools.



Impact of COVID-19

The outbreak hinders the growth of the green mining market due to the lockdowns imposed by the governments, which has created economic disruption worldwide. The pandemic is expected to cause supply, demand, as well as financial shocks in the green mining market. The companies under this sector are anticipated to expose to dramatic swings in the market.

Key highlights



The green mining market is expected to grow at a fast rate during the forecast period, owing to the surging environmental concerns and adverse effects of climate change due to mining

The surface mining segment holds the highest market share

The power reduction segment is expected to hold the maximum share, owing to the advantages of the process and reduction in the costs incurred

Europe is expected to observe a high growth rate in the green mining market due to growing sustainable practices and the use of better technologies to protect the environment.



Key Players



Glencore PLC

Rio Tinto Group

BHP Billiton

Vale S.A

Tata Steel Limited

Anglo American PLC

Jiangxi Copper Corporation Limited

Dundee Precious Metals

Freeport-McMoRan Inc

Liebherr

Saudi Arabian Mining Corporation

Sany Group

Doosan Infracore

Shandong Gold Mining Co. Ltd



Green Mining: Segmentation

By Type



Surface Mining

Underground Mining



By Technology



Power Reduction

Fuel and Maintenance Reduction

Toxicity Reduction

Emission Reduction

Water Reduction



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America and the Caribbean

The Middle East and Africa





