India Expresses Deep Shock At The Loss Of Lives In Northern Gaza

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) Expressing its shock at the loss of lives in northern Gaza, India on Friday reiterated its call for safe and timely delivery of humanitarian aid and assistance in the war-torn region.

More than 100 people were killed and close to 700 were injured as Israeli troops reportedly opened fire on hungry civilians who had gathered around food aid trucks in Gaza City on Thursday.

This came just as the Hamas-run Health Ministry announced that the death toll had crossed the 30,000 mark since Israel's attacks began on October 7 last year.

"We are deeply shocked at the loss of lives in Northern Gaza yesterday during the delivery of humanitarian assistance," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement issued on Friday

"Such loss of civilian lives and the larger humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to be a cause for extreme concern," it said, reiterating its call for "safe and timely delivery of humanitarian aid and assistance".

Speaking at the 55th session of the UN Human Rights Council on Monday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed India's concerns on the Gaza conflict, adding that the humanitarian crises arising from conflicts require a sustainable solution.

"The conflict in Gaza is of great concern to us all. The humanitarian crises arising from conflicts require a sustainable solution that gives immediate relief to those most affected," he said, adding that efforts must also focus on seeking a two-state solution where Palestinian people can live within secure borders.

World leaders strongly condemned the "tragic incident" saying it could jeopardise ceasefire negotiations.