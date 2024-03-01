Mining Laboratory Automation Market Overview, Demand To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Instead of just selling instruments, analytical instrument providers offer comprehensive analytical solutions. Hyphenation, which is the combination of one or more functionalities into a single container, is another trend that providers have started to address. Constructing two or more independent instruments behind a single casing is usually required to function together. For quality control laboratories in the mining industry, businesses like NUCOMAT offer automation systems for sample handling, preparation, and testing. The company helps its customers increase laboratory safety and productivity by providing a comprehensive service that ranges from design concepts to turnkey solutions.

Market Dynamics

Shift From Traditional Practices to Automation Drives the Global Market

Every step in a typical mining laboratory must be carried out manually, including logging samples and performing the sample preparation and analysis stages. The mining process becomes labor-intensive because the control samples must be ready fast, increasing the demand for physical labor. On the other hand, in an automated mining laboratory, samples are processed through analytical procedures without requiring any physical effort. Additionally, sequential sample handling using computerized systems speeds up processing and increases analytical accuracy. Further, automation solutions eliminate operator errors and save sample processing costs by using robots to perform a repeatable labeling procedure.

Automation delivers detailed and trustworthy data in real time, enabling plant improvements to boost profitability. Additionally, automation in laboratories is opening up new possibilities for mining process optimization. Martin Matthysen, FLSmidth's director of SPA (sample, preparation, and analysis), Sub-Saharan Africa, and the Middle East, claims that the benefits of automation extend beyond their rapid turnaround times. Additionally, it enables labs to manage massive amounts of data while delivering top-notch findings. Automated laboratories significantly increase the precision and accuracy of analytical results while reducing risks to the environment, human health, and safety.

New and Innovative Solutions Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The mining sector has lately undergone a significant technological revolution thanks to the development of tools and technologies like robotics. Mining and metals laboratories have a substantial demand for laboratory information management solutions that automate labs by connecting business systems like Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP). Vendors are further improving the techniques used in the mining industry as they provide new, cutting-edge solutions to the market. For instance, Bruker released its tabletop X-ray elemental analyzer in April 2020. This device can be integrated into automated laboratory settings and speeds up fundamental analysis in mining applications. The S2 PUMA Series 2, a tabletop EDXRF spectrometer, is equipped with HighSense technology, according to the manufacturer, enabling throughput improvements of over three times.

Prepare or bulk solid and liquid samples are used with the desktop EDXRF instrument (C – Am) for the elemental analysis of elements spanning from carbon to americium. A few parts per million to 100% of a factor's concentration in the samples can be measured. In addition, Intertek offers state-of-the-art robotic and automated sample systems for mineral laboratories specifically designed to meet those facilities' rigorous requirements. These devices provide quick response times for certification task sample testing.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the highest revenue contributor and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 2.20% during the projection period. Due to environmental concerns, China's mining sector is contracting and growing slowly. The government controls and limits the use of many natural resources to address environmental issues. It is projected that China's coal mining industry will modestly grow over the following years. Trading Economics said the country's mining sector expanded by 6.6% in July 2019, less than last year. China controls most of the global tungsten market thanks to its abundant mineral resources. According to the USGS, the country has regulated its tungsten business by capping the number of mining and export licenses, establishing ceilings on total output, and placing restrictions on mining and processing due to environmental concerns.

Europe is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 1.85% during the forecast period. The European Association of Mining Industries, Metal Ores and Industrial Minerals claims that the success of the continent's economy depends on the mining industry (Euromines). Metals, industrial minerals, and aggregate use have seen a rapid rise in Europe during the previous ten years. Currently, the production of various industrial minerals and aggregates in Europe is almost self-sufficient. On a net basis, it does import a large number of metals and metal ores. According to STRADE (Strategic Dialogue on Sustainable Raw Materials for Europe), the EU is not a major worldwide producer of raw materials.

Key Highlights



The global mining laboratory automation

market was valued at USD 380.30 million in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 446.54 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 1.80% during the forecast period (2023-2031).

Based on product, the global mining laboratory automation

market is bifurcated into robotics, laboratory information management systems (LIMS), container laboratories, automated analyzers, and sample preparation equipment. The automated analyzers and sample preparation equipment segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 1.35% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the most significant revenue contributor and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.20% during the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The global mining laboratory automation companies are FLSmidth AS, Bruker Corporation, Datech Scientific Ltd, Intertek Group PLC, Rocklabs (SCOTT Group), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Malvern Panalytical Ltd, Nucomat, and HERZOG Automation Corp.

Market News



In November 2022, MGI announced the European Launch of the New MGISP-Smart 8 Automated Sample Preparation System and Empowerment Program at MEDICA to Further Access to Genomics.



Global Mining Laboratory Automation Market: Segmentation

By Product



Robotics

Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS)

Container Laboratory

Automated Analyzers and Sample Preparation Equipment



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA



