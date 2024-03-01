Global Automotive Augmented Reality Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) In automotive augmented reality, a car can be virtually offered through visuals, audio, haptic (the ability to touch anything), somatosensory information (the capacity to respond to stimuli such as temperature), etc. Consumers expect enhanced safety, navigational help, and other technical services in their vehicles to lessen the danger of driver error. It is anticipated that the development of windshield augmented reality head-up displays (AR HUDs) will satisfy all such consumer requests. AR HUDs enhance the driver experience by using see-through displays and windshield projectors to provide the driver with additional information about the surrounding environment, road conditions, and essential vehicle information without disturbing the driver.

Market Dynamics

Increasing Adoption of Connected Vehicles Drives the Global Market

Many connected vehicles are equipped with head-up display (HUD) technology that superimposes vital information, such as speed and directions, on the screen in front of the driver. Automakers are implementing HUD with augmented reality capabilities to make vehicles safer for drivers, passengers, pedestrians, bikers, and animals. In addition, AR-enabled HUDs overlay images that may interact with actual things while leveraging car sensor data while driving, hence eliminating driver assistance systems consisting of aural alerts and flashing symbols to identify potential hazards. AR-enabled HUD can incorporate multimodality, allowing drivers to interact with the systems in numerous ways, promoting market expansion.

Development of 5G Creates Tremendous Opportunities

5G wireless technology is intended to provide faster peak data rates, ultra-low latency, greater dependability, huge network capacity, better availability, and a more consistent user experience for a greater number of users. 5G can provide the user with additional safety information, such as roadwork, quickly moving emergency vehicles, and people who are about to cross the street but are hidden from view before it becomes obvious. These Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) will assist the driver in driving safely and avoiding collisions. It is anticipated that 5G will enable the connection of billions of devices in smart cities, smart homes, and smart cars, thereby creating a safer and more efficient living environment.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global automotive augmented reality market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.76% over the forecast period. In North America, the expansion of the automotive augmented reality market is primarily driven by an increase in automation and an increasing emphasis on safety in the automobile industry. The United States had the most significant income among North American nations due to the rise of AR in the automotive industry. In addition, U.S. automakers such as Texas Instruments, Delphi Technologies, and General Motors maintained a substantial market position in the global automobile augmented reality industry. The automotive augmented reality market is predicted to be driven by the increasing demand for automation and safety in light-duty and heavy-duty passenger cars. In addition, the rising usage of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in commercial and aerospace applications presents prospects for developing the North American automobile augmented reality market.

Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.56% over the forecast period. Due to a greater emphasis on vehicle safety in Asia-Pacific, multinational corporations anticipate a rise in the production of augmented reality sensors. Government measures to manage traffic and road accidents stimulate the development of automobile automation, driving the growth of the automotive augmented reality market in the Asia-Pacific region over the forecast period. The Industrial Revolution in East Asian countries such as China, Japan, and Korea has resulted in the rise of the automobile, food and beverage, and electronics industries, accelerating the development of vehicle augmented reality in the Asia-Pacific. Furthermore, China and India are among the nations having the most extensive railway networks. Anti-collision sensors could have prevented 53% of the derailments that led to the 586 railway accidents in India over the past five years. In addition, Japan-based Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. and Denso Corporation are the top automakers in the Asia-Pacific region and are pushing the expansion of the market for augmented reality.

Key Highlights



The global automotive augmented reality market was valued at USD 575.23 million in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 2,548.25 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.99% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on sensor technology, the global automotive augmented reality market is bifurcated into radar, LiDAR, CCD/CMOS image sensors, and sensor fusion.

The CCD/CMOS image sensors segment is the highest contributor to the market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.99% during the forecast period.

Based on vehicle type, the global automotive augmented reality market is bifurcated into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles passenger vehicles segment owns the highest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.39% during the forecast period.

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global automotive augmented reality market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.76% over the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The key players in the global automotive augmented reality market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, TE Connectivity Limited, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Renesas Electronics Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Inc., DENSO Corporation, and Honeywell International Inc.

Market News



In January 2023,

Audi's latest concept car launched has an all-electric luxury SUV that uses augmented reality glasses and can be converted into a tiny pickup truck, indicating potential future innovations for the Volkswagen premium brand.





In January 2023,

General Motors (GM) issued a patent application for an auto-dimming augmented reality (AR) windshield, which would improve the driving experience by utilizing an auto-dimming function.



Global Automotive Augmented Reality Market: Segmentation

By Sensor Technology



Radar

LiDAR

CCD/CMOS Image Sensors

Sensor Fusion



By Vehicle Type



Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW



MENAFN01032024004597010339ID1107922323