ROYAL COMMISSION FOR ALULA HOSTS INAUGURAL SUPPLY CHAIN FORUM TO BOOST PARTNERSHIP NETWORK, EXPLORE NEW PROJECTS, AND SUPPORT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES

(MENAFN- Mid-East)



RCU engaged with representatives from sectors including construction, urban regeneration, economic development, and more to discuss capacity building and growing supply chain efficiency Leading contractors explored opportunities for future development projects, to share interest in bidding for upcoming tenders, and to engage with RCU as a partner of choice

AlUla, Saudi Arabia: The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) hosted leading contractors at its first-ever Supply Chain Forum, held at Riyadh's Fairmont Hotel on 29th February.

The inaugural event was an opportunity to become part of RCU's network of partners in diverse sectors, including construction, urban development, economic regeneration, and more, while helping to establish AlUla as the premier destination for wide-ranging projects aligned with the goals of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 plan.

Since it was established in 2017 by Royal Decree to comprehensively regenerate AlUla, RCU's mandate has evolved to include key municipal responsibilities. This has powered the development of master plans to raise quality of life, improve services, and expand facilities across AlUla's cityscape while unlocking its economic potential.

Last year's launch of RCU's second master plan, Path to Prosperity, a vision for the sustainable transformation of core urban areas spanning AlUla Central and AlUla South, served to highlight the myriad opportunities available to contractors who partner with RCU.

As Path to Prosperity is rolled out across AlUla and more and more projects come online, RCU's need for a clear, solid, and reliable network of supply chain partners, construction experts, and development facilitators will increase.

This first edition of what could become an annual Supply Chain Forum had the attendance of dozens of the top construction and development contractors working within the Kingdom.

By engaging with CEOs, executives, and delegates from infrastructure firms, RCU is diversifying its network of partners while helping to incentivise their participation in tenders for upcoming work programmes set to launch in AlUla through 2024 and beyond.

Abdulrahman Altheneyan, RCU Chief of Shared Services, said:“As one of the largest development projects ever undertaken, RCU's work in AlUla is a key driver in the delivery of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 plan. With Path to Prosperity's diverse construction projects and development goals continuing to take shape, our close collaboration with an expanding ecosystem of expert partners and contractors is becoming more and more important.

“The role our contractor partners play in AlUla's transformative growth and development is of great importance. With their support, knowledge, and know-how we're unlocking AlUla's potential and making our vision of its comprehensive regeneration a reality. The RCU Supply Chain Forum was an opportunity to meet with partners new and old, and to build solid systems and relationships that will power our ambitions for years to come.”

About the Royal Commission for AlUla:

The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) was established by royal decree in July 2017 to preserve and develop AlUla, a region of outstanding natural and cultural significance in north-west Saudi Arabia. RCU's long-term plan outlines a responsible, sustainable, and sensitive approach to urban and economic development that preserves the area's natural and historic heritage while establishing AlUla as a desirable location to live, work, and visit. This encompasses a broad range of initiatives across archaeology, tourism, culture, education, and the arts, reflecting a commitment to meeting the economic diversification, local community empowerment, and heritage preservation priorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 programme.