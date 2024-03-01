FGS Global Hires Public Policy Veteran As Partner In Brussels

(MENAFN- PRovoke) BRUSSELS - FGS Global has bolstered its government affairs, policy and advocacy practice with the addition of public policy veteran Sebastian Vos as a partner in Brussels.



Vos will advise clients across the firm's EU and global public affairs business on the increasingly regulated areas of competition policy, technology and sustainability.



Before joining FGS Global, Vos spent 10 years as a partner at international law firm Covington & Burling, where he led and developed the EU and global public policy practices and advised clients across the technology, life sciences and energy sectors.



Over the past 20 years, he has advised the boards of multinational companies on complex issues, including competition policy matters such as Microsoft's recent $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, and ESG, as a member of the World Economic Forum's Community of Climate Governance experts.



Before Covington & Burling, Vos was a partner at strategic government relations firm FIPRA International and also worked at Freshfields, Goldman Sachs and the European Commission.



FGS Global's Europe CEO Brigitte von Haacke said:“We are thrilled to have Sebastian join us at this exciting time for the firm. His public policy and strategic communications experience will be of great value to our clients in a variety of sectors. His leadership experience will be an invaluable asset for our senior team as we continue to grow our EU and global government affairs, policy and advocacy practices.”



Vos added:“I'm delighted to join FGS Global in their growth journey and look forward to working with the team to take the EU and Global public policy teams from strength to strength. Geopolitics and increased regulatory scrutiny are having an ever-greater impact on businesses and FGS is ideally positioned to help its clients navigate these challenges and optimize value-creation through strategic policy engagement.”



He joins a cohort of more than FGD Global 300 public policy specialists in major political centres across the EU, the UK, US, Canada and Asia.

