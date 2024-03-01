Banking Software Company Temenos Reviewing Global PR Agency Support

(MENAFN- PRovoke) GENEVA - Fintech company Temenos - currently embroiled in a reputational crisis over allegations of "accounting irregularities" - is reviewing its global PR agency support, PRovoke Media has learned.



In its RFP, which was issued in January, the banking software company said it is looking for a comms agency, or agencies, that will support its external communications strategy and execution, with a strong focus on the US.



“The Temenos Global PR team is part of a central Marketing Communications function supporting its business stakeholders and marketing colleagues in our five regions -

North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), APAC and LATAM,” the RFP said.



“The agency partner(s) will be required to work as an extension to the Global PR team, providing on-the- ground resources in the US for the North America market, in the UK to cover the EMEA region and in Singapore to serve the APAC market,” it said.



The remit includes a heavy focus on driving demand for Temenos products in the US, as well as handling media relations, thought leadership and executive profiling. The company, which serves roughly 3,000 clients in 150 countries, is working with a $400,000 to $420,000 budget - half of which is expected to be spent on the US.



Shortlisted agencies are scheduled to be notified Feb. 19. Temenos has worked with a number of agencies including LatAm Intersect in Latin America and financial services firm BackBay Communications.



Temenos did not respond to request for comment.



The review is coinciding with a major reputational crisis for Temenos, stemming from a Hindenburg Research report released in February that alleged the $1 billion software maker“manipulated earnings" and had "major accounting irregularities." Temenos, which saw shares drop by 35% after the report, was issued refutes the allegations .

Earlier this week, the company said it retained professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal to oversee a review of Hindenburg's allegations.