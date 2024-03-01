Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3140147 KUALA LUMPUR -- Indonesia dismisses international media allegations claiming that it planned to forge official diplomatic relations with the Israeli occupation, billing them as absolutely untrue.

3140146 GENEVA -- The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk strongly condemns the ongoing systematic ethnic cleansing of Myanmar's Muslims.

3140140 CAIRO -- The Egyptian government says that it has already taken delivery of another five billion US dollars from the United Arab Emirates for a joint investment venture to develop Ras Al-Hikma City.

3140125 KUALA LUMPUR -- At least 45 people perish in a fiery fire that gutted a six-storey building in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka late on Thursday, the country's Minister of Health Samanta LaL Sen says.

3140123 TEHRAN -- The voting process for the 12th term of the Iranian Islamic Consultative Assembly (parliament) starts, aiming to select 290 new representatives and elect 88 members for the Assembly of Experts in Iran. (end)

mt









MENAFN01032024000071011013ID1107922222