People's Artist Mansum Ibrahimov And His Ensemble Stuns Music Lovers In Ganja

Laman Ismayilova
For the first time, Ganja State Philharmonic Hall has presented
the project "Mugham Evening".
The project was implemented with the participation of the
Garabagh music ensemble, headed by the holder of the Shohrat and
Sharaf State Orders, People's Artist Mansum Ibrahimov, Azernews reports.
People's Artist Elchin Gashimov (tar), Honoured Artists Elnur
Ahmadov (kamancha), and Kamran Karimov (naghara) delighted the
audience with mugham compositions, folk songs, and tasnifs. Pupils
of Mansum Ibrahimov - Sadaf Budagova, and Gulzar Farajova also
performed at the evening. The concert program was met with great
enthusiasm by the audience.
In conclusion, Mansum Ibrahimov thanked the people of Ganja,
noting that Ganja is a city that historically values the art of
mugham.
The evening ended with the composition "Zəfər" (Victory)
dedicated to the Azerbaijani martyrs, veterans of the Garabagh War,
who heroically wrote their names in the glorious chronicle of the
independence and freedom of Azerbaijan.
