Azerbaijan's Special Forces' Units And Subunits Fulfil Special Operations Tasks


(MENAFN- AzerNews) In accordance with the training plan for 2024, approved by the Minister of Defence, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, a tactical-special exercise on the topic "Conducting combat operations in snowdrifts and severe cold" is being conducted with the Special Forces' units and subunits, Azernews reports, citing the MoD.

Special forces conducted tactical redeployment in high mountain areas with the use of skis and fulfilled tasks such as passing rocky terrain and overcoming obstacles in snow-covered areas. Tasks such as providing first aid to a wounded serviceman and evacuating him using vehicles designed for difficult terrain, as well as other special operations tasks, were also accomplished by the special forces.

Special forces demonstrated high professionalism during the tactical-special exercise.

