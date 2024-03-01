Azerbaijan's Special Forces' Units And Subunits Fulfil Special Operations Tasks

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In accordance with the training plan for 2024, approved by the
Minister of Defence, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, a
tactical-special exercise on the topic "Conducting combat
operations in snowdrifts and severe cold" is being conducted with
the Special Forces' units and subunits, Azernews reports, citing the MoD.
Special forces conducted tactical redeployment in high mountain
areas with the use of skis and fulfilled tasks such as passing
rocky terrain and overcoming obstacles in snow-covered areas. Tasks
such as providing first aid to a wounded serviceman and evacuating
him using vehicles designed for difficult terrain, as well as other
special operations tasks, were also accomplished by the special
forces.
Special forces demonstrated high professionalism during the
tactical-special exercise.
