Caspian-EU Green Energy Corridor To Have Status Of Mutual Interest Projects


3/1/2024 8:08:20 AM

Fatime Letifova Read more

Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU) will speed up the process of granting the status of projects of mutual interest to the "Caspian-EU Green Energy Corridor" project, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister, on his official X account.

"We evaluated our cooperation with Kadri Simson, the commissioner for energy issues of the European Commission, in the fields of natural gas, hydrogen, and "green energy" for strengthening energy security. We agreed to accelerate the process of granting PMI status to the "Caspian-EU Green Energy Corridor," says the minister.

