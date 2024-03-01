Caspian-EU Green Energy Corridor To Have Status Of Mutual Interest Projects

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU) will speed up the process
of granting the status of projects of mutual interest to the
"Caspian-EU Green Energy Corridor" project, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Parviz
Shahbazov, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister, on his official X
account.
"We evaluated our cooperation with Kadri Simson, the
commissioner for energy issues of the European Commission, in the
fields of natural gas, hydrogen, and "green energy" for
strengthening energy security. We agreed to accelerate the process
of granting PMI status to the "Caspian-EU Green Energy Corridor,"
says the minister.
