Scholz: I Won't Send Single Bundeswehr Soldier To Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is determined to prevent a war between Russia and NATO.

He stated this in his podcast Kanzler Kompakt , Ukrinform reported.

"We do not want Russia's war against Ukraine to become a war between Russia and NATO... NATO is not and will not be a party to the war," Scholz said and stressed that all allies agree with this.

This means that Germany will not take part in the war, the Prime Minister continued.

"As German Chancellor, I will not send a single soldier of our Bundeswehr to Ukraine," he said.

Scholz noted that Germany and Europe are discussing what to do as Russia continues its devastating war against its neighbor. According to him, Germany, together with its partners and allies, is stepping up its support for Ukraine. According to Scholz, Ukraine's brave soldiers need more ammunition and weapons, including air defense. For this reason, Scholz reminded, he personally holds consultations with partners. "Many have realized this, and together we are continuing now and strengthening our support for Ukraine."

It is noteworthy that the podcast was released "off schedule," in the middle of the week, although traditionally the chancellor records his messages every Saturday.

Meanwhile, Berlin is under increasing pressure from London and Paris over Scholz's refusal to give Ukraine Taurus missiles.

"We take into account statements from our French and British partners. But Chancellor Scholz has made his position public and explained why he is against the transfer of missiles," said Wolfgang Büchner, deputy spokesman for the Federal Government, at a briefing on Friday.

As reported, the day before, during a meeting with citizens in Dresden, Scholz explained his reluctance to hand over the Taurus by saying that the missile "could hit a target somewhere in Moscow," and to prevent this, it should be programmed exclusively by the German military.