Jakarta Rebuffs Claims About Diplomatic Ties With Israel Occupation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 (KUNA) -- Indonesia has dismissed international media allegations claiming that it planned to forge official diplomatic relations with the Israeli occupation, billing them as absolutely untrue.

"The information is completely incorrect," Indonesian Presidential Special Staff Coordinator Ari Dwipayana was quoted by Indonesia's ANTARA news agency as saying in a short statement.

Dwipayana said that Indonesian President Joko Widodo has not sent any special envoy to the Israeli occupation for talks with its officials, stressing that it is Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi alone who is assigned to talk about the country's foreign policy.

The Indonesian official's statements came in response to recent world reports citing Israeli media claiming that Jakarta and the Israeli occupation had planned to establish diplomatic relations in October 2023, but the move was put on the back burner due to the aggression on Gaza.

On January 25, an Indonesian delegation walked out of a UN Security Council (UNSC) open debate regarding Palestine while the Israeli occupation's Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan was addressing the meeting. (end)

aab









MENAFN01032024000071011013ID1107922192