Formula 1 Chief And FIA President To Meet Over Allegations Against Christian Horner

(MENAFN- IANS) Bahrain, March 1 (IANS) Formula 1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem are set to meet to discuss the investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour against Red Bull team principal Christian Horner made by a female colleague.

The team principal, who is married to Geri Horner of Spice Girls, was exonerated on Wednesday of "inappropriate behaviour" following a three-week internal investigation led by an outside attorney. The investigation was prompted by accusations made by a female colleague, which Horner vehemently denied.

However, a mere day later, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali, the nine other team principals in the sport, and members of the media received leaked WhatsApp texts and images purportedly displaying conversations between Horner and the complainant. The source was anonymous.

Christian Horner returned to the F1 for the second practice round this morning.

Speaking to Sky Sports earlier on Thursday, before the leaked texts, Horner said:“I am pleased that the process is over, and I cannot comment about it.

“I am here to focus on the Grand Prix and the season ahead and trying to defend both of our titles. I can't give you any further comment, but the process has been conducted and concluded.

“I am pleased to be here in Bahrain, and with the team, focused on the season ahead. Within the team, it (the unity) has never been stronger.”