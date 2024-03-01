My Resolve Is To Prevent Trinamool From Looting Public Money In Bengal: PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, March 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that he has taken a resolution to prevent rampant corruption and looting of public money by the leaders and workers of the ruling Trinamool Congress in West bengal.

Addressing a public rally at Arambagh in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Friday, the Prime Minister said, "Trinamool Congress has introduced a new model of corruption in West Bengal, which the party has institutionalised with the active protection of the state administration.

"There is corruption in every sphere, starting from school jobs to municipalities, from ration distribution to cattle smuggling on the borders. Trinamool even gets money for giving protection to criminals.”

According to the Prime Minister, no one has seen bundles of currency notes being seized from the residence of a ruling party leader.

"Probably, you might not have seen such huge cash seizures in cinemas also,” PM Modi said.

Since the ruling dispensation is neck-deep in corruption, there are dharnas in West Bengal against the investigations into the cases of corruption by the central agencies, he said.

“Even the Chief Minister herself participated in such dharnas. All Trinamool wants is to loot public money. But I have also taken a resolution, which is to prevent such rampant looting of public money and free the people of West Bengal from the clutches of corruption and oppression,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi also said that his actions against corruption have made him the Enemy No. 1 for the Trinamool Congress.

“But I'm not scared. Should I allow them to loot public money? I am giving the guarantee to the people of West Bengal that those who have looted public money will have to return it to the public some day or the other. Modi is not a person to step back. Modi is not scared of their abuses and attacks,” the Prime Minister said.