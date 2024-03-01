UP: 3 Booked After Woman Dies Due To Treatment By Quack

(MENAFN- IANS) Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh), March 1 (IANS) Three persons have been booked for the death of a 32-year-old woman, who was given an injection by a quack.
Additional Superintendent of Police (rural) Manoj Awasthi said after Asma complained of stomach pain on Thursday night, her family took her to a local clinic for treatment.
According to the complaint filed by the victim's family, when the pain did not subside, a quack administered her an injection following which her condition deteriorated, and she died after some time.
The police have registered a case against Avanish and his aides Priyanka and Ajay under Indian Penal Code Section 304A (causing death by negligence), ASP Awasthi said.
The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, the official added.
MENAFN01032024000231011071ID1107922127
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.