Bluewaters Sets Scene For Ramadan With Stunning Weekend Fireworks This March

Dubai, UAE, 1 March 2024: Ramadan is set to commence under bright lights at Bluewaters, with weekend fireworks illuminating the tranquil waters beyond the idyllic island. Against the backdrop of Dubai's iconic skyline, visitors will be treated to spectacular showcases in honour of the holy month every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 15 to 31 March at 9:30 PM.
Whether you secure a table alfresco at one of Bluewaters' waterfront restaurants, along the island's edge or the pedestrian bridge connecting the island to JBR The Walk, enjoy nightly shows and entertainment.
Schedule : 15-17 March & 29-31 March at 9:30pm
Bluewaters restaurants with the best vantage points and Ramadan offers
SHI
Experience the rich culinary traditions of China at SHI. Guests can indulge in the restaurant's exclusive four-course Iftar set menu for AED155 per person from 10 March until the end of Ramadan, which includes a complimentary date box with three assorted dates.
Cost : AED155
When : Iftar
Gnaydin
This self-proclaimed famous Turkish Meatery is known for its tender, prime-quality cuts. Sink your teeth into a mix of grilled beef dishes and traditional trends at Iftar for AED235 per person.
Cost: AED235
When : Iftar
VAGA
Indulge in the perfect blend of Arabic and Armenian flavours at Vaga. Tuck into the restaurants' Iftar menu priced at AED199 or elevate your evening with the AED299 package with extra perks.
Cost : AED199-299
When : Iftar
