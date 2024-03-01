(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) March 2024 Brings Vibrant Events to Dubai World Trade Centre: Spotlight on Transport, Healthcare, Maritime and Entertainment Industries







The action-packed events calendar covers a wide range of sectors and provides valuable networking opportunities for exhibitors and attendees

Dubai, UAE – 1 March 2024 : Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) has announced its March events calendar featuring a robust line-up featuring multiple sectors spanning healthcare, transport, maritime, food and beverage, real estate and entertainment, among others. With a focus on encouraging networking, collaboration and fostering business growth, DWTC remains committed to providing a platform for industry professionals to connect and thrive.





Today 1 March is the final day of the UITP MENA Transport Congress and Exhibition 2024 , organised by the International Association of Public Transport, a key event focusing on sustainable urban mobility solutions in the MENA region. This year's theme, 'Sustainable Mobility and Wellbeing,' reflects UITP's commitment to promoting environmentally-friendly urban transportation and its aims to achieve this through the adoption of advanced technology, effective policies, and industry best practices.





The WCA Worldwide Conference running until 2 March, welcomes 'WCAworld' members hailing from various corners of the world, solidifying its position as the largest logistics networking event globally. With representatives from over 150 countries in attendance, this gathering provides an invaluable opportunity for members to enhance their company's exposure, tap into new markets, and elevate their global brand recognition in the logistics industry.





Dubai International Boat Show (DIBS), organised by Dubai World Trade Centre has evolved into Middle East's premier boat exhibitions, garnering global recognition and acclaim. In its 30th iteration, running until 3 March at Dubai Harbour, attendees can expect to witness the superior craftsmanship of leading boat manufacturers and exhilarating water sports, as well as immerse themselves in the art of a refined lifestyle featuring aviation, supercars, bespoke fashion, and marine-inspired artwork.





The International Congress of Endocrinology (ICE) 2024 will unite a global array of endocrinologists, researchers, healthcare practitioners, industry figures, and collaborative partners at DWTC. The three-day congress running from 1 to 3 March, is a unique opportunity to explore 'The Future of Endocrinology' through an extensive and comprehensive programme featuring a variety of session formats and presentations from leading experts from the region and the world.





Aircraft Interiors Middle East (AIME) , the largest cabin interiors gathering in the region, offers a unique platform for airlines, suppliers, and regulators to convene, network, and showcase the latest products and technologies. Running from 5 to 6 March, the 2024 edition will focus heavily on networking, with programmes such as the VIP Airline Programme and The Onboard Hub providing opportunities for attendees to connect and engage, along with discussions led by global leaders and regional experts. Additionally, AIME is co-located with Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Middle East (MRO ME) , a two-day exhibition featuring 200 international exhibitors representing various levels of the airline supply chain. MRO ME includes The Go Live! Theatre, offering presentations, panels, and case studies from industry experts, delivering valuable learning opportunities for visitors.





The World Police Summit (WPS) , organised by Dubai Police from 5 to 7 March, serves as a vital platform for global law enforcement collaboration. In 2024, themed 'Uniting Global Forces for a Safer Tomorrow,' this event brings together esteemed forces such as the FBI, NYPD, Interpol, Australian Federal Police, and Korean National Police Agency, along with metropolitan police forces from 138 countries. The Summit focuses on seven conference themes addressing global law enforcement challenges, and will feature 220+ speakers across 140 sessions, with discussions covering policing technology, cybersecurity, commercial security, and road safety. Complemented by an extensive trade show with 230+ exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge technologies, this event is essential for those at the forefront of 21st-century policing.





Dubai Derma has evolved into the largest scientific skincare gathering in the MENA region serving as a premier platform for exploring and advancing scientific knowledge and innovations in dermatology, skincare, and lasers. The 23rd edition, taking place from 5 to 7 March, will feature top-tier speakers, surgeons, skincare practitioners, and industry experts. With over 340 speakers delivering more than 360 lectures and 80+ workshops, attendees stand to earn valuable CME points towards their professional certifications. Additionally, the concurrent specialised exhibition will showcase the latest skincare products and equipment from 1,440 international brands, offering opportunities for both buyers and suppliers.





Dubai Entertainment, Amusement & Leisure Expo (DEAL) , running from 5 to 7 March, stands as one of the most successful B2B trade shows in the entertainment industry globally, significantly shaping the thriving entertainment marketplace in the MENA region. With a comprehensive focus encompassing all aspects of leisure and entertainment, including emerging technologies like VR and eGaming, DEAL offers attendees first hand exposure to the latest innovations and trends. A notable feature is the Amusement Operator and Franchise Showcase (AOFS), facilitating licensing and franchising opportunities for businesses to expand regionally and internationally.





The Dubai WoodShow - a leading global destination for wood and woodworking machinery specialists, will take place from 5 to 7 March. Serving as the MENA region's sole dedicated business-to-business meeting point for the sector, it offers a prime platform for suppliers, manufacturers, and machinery companies to showcase products, explore innovative technologies, and engage in discussions on production scenarios. Expected to host over 410 exhibitors from 135+ countries in 2024, including 10 country pavilions, the event provides a truly international showcase. Beyond its exhibition aspect, Dubai WoodShow serves as a vital commercial marketplace, facilitating deal-making and partnership-building opportunities.





The 56th annual Assembly and Conference of The International Commission for Driver Testing (CIECA) , hosted by Dubai's Roads & Transport Authority (RTA), is scheduled from 6 to 7 March. The Congress will serve as a platform for researchers, practitioners, and stakeholders interested in driver testing within CIECA member organisations. With the theme 'Preparing drivers for smart mobility and road safety,' the agenda will address traditional concerns such as distraction and fatigue, alongside emerging topics like smart driving in future cities and the impact of autonomous vehicles on driver education and testing.





From 15 March to 9 April, visitors can experience the unmatched atmosphere and flavours of The Majlis, a prestigious Ramadan venue in Dubai known for its exquisite cuisine, luxurious ambiance, and exceptional service. The Majlis is offers a vibrant ambience for family and friends to indulge in the beloved Ramadan favourites, international dishes, and live cooking stations for a delightful Iftar and Suhour experiences. The Majlis can also host bespoke corporate events where colleagues and guests can savour an award-winning buffet and catering offerings tailored to specific requests.





