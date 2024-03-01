Akumsâ€TM 150 Employees Stand Tall In Organ Donation Drive

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 1st March, 2024: Organ donation presents a vital opportunity to offer a new lease on life for those facing a dire shortage of hope. Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., largest CDMO Serving Indian Market, acknowledges the requirement for organ donors and is dedicated to creating a meaningful impact in this essential healthcare domain. Taking a commendable step towards nurturing a culture of compassion and altruism, over 140 employees of Akums have pledged to donate their organs.



Mr. Sanjeev Jain, Joint Managing Director, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., expressed his perspective on this initiative, stating, " Organ donation stands as a noble cause with the potential to save lives and reshape the future for those in need. Its impact extends beyond donors and recipients, touching the lives of families, friends, colleagues, and acquaintances who provide untiring support. Witnessing the renewed life and improved health of transplant recipients is not just a personal victory but a collective triumph. The commitment of over 150 employees reflects our shared responsibility for the well-being of society."



This pledge marks the beginning of a broader initiative by Akums to raise awareness about organ donation and increase the count to 1000 pledged donors. The company is set to implement various awareness programs and initiatives to educate and engage both employees and the community.



Ms. Arushi Jain, Director, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., emphasized the company's dedication to making a lasting impact, saying, " Opting to donate organs and tissue is a selfless and valuable choice that has the potential to save someone's life. A single organ donor can positively influence up to eight lives, and with the donation of corneas, the impact can extend to as many as 75 lives. We are confident that through persistent efforts and educational initiatives, we can make a substantial contribution to saving more lives in the long term.



Akums is proud to take this bold step towards building a healthier and more compassionate society. The company encourages other organizations to join hands in promoting organ donation awareness and creating a positive impact on the lives of those in need.

