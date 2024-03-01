Philips India Revs Up With Red Bull Soapbox Race For An Unforgettable Fusion Of Innovation And Speed

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurgaon, March 1, 2024: Continuing with its focus on foraying into the gaming space, Philips India today announces a strategic partnership with Red Bull for the highly anticipated Soapbox Race in Hyderabad. This collaboration is designed to captivate the vibrant and dynamic Gen Z audience. Philips aims to connect with this demographic, fostering the spirit of fearlessness embodied in its revolutionary male grooming product, OneBlade.



As an integral part of this partnership, Philips India is set to make a thrilling entry into the Red Bull Soapbox race with a non-motorized car cleverly designed in the shape of the OneBlade. This aims to highlight the exceptional features of the OneBlade while seamlessly aligning with the overarching brand narrative of \'Move Fearlessly.\' By staying true to the \'No Nicks, No Cuts\' brand promise, this association goes beyond mere product representation, serving as an inspiration for the youth, encouraging them to approach life with confidence and groom their beards effortlessly.



Commenting on this strategic collaboration, Deepali Agarwal, Business Head, Personal Health, Philips India Subcontinent, said, \"As a brand committed to technology and innovation that enhances self-care rituals among consumers, Philips India continually seeks new avenues to connect with diverse audiences. In line with our focus on the youth, we are excited to partner with Red Bull Soapbox Race for this adrenaline-fueled event. Our unique offering, OneBlade, champions bold and unconventional choices for teenage boys in India. The uniquely designed OneBlade soapbox cart resonates with the Gen Z audience, showcasing the OneBlade philosophy of #MoveFearlessly that align seamlessly with the thrill of the race. We look forward to an electrifying race and an unforgettable experience for everyone attending the event.



Through this collaboration with Red Bull Soapbox Race, Philips aims to incorporate the grooming technology of OneBlade to connect with younger audiences in a fun and original way compared to traditional media approaches. Participants can immerse themselves in the Philips OneBlade experience through the on-track elements such as the activation area, which will feature backstage styling with OneBlade and a \'Move Fearlessly\' wall for spray painting.



Philips will curate content during the Red Bull Soapbox Race and leverage this partnership through various social media channels. Anticipating over 15,000 fans and an expected viewership of 125 million (TV + digital), this collaboration aims to leave a lasting impact on social media, with an ambitious goal of generating over 100 million impressions.



The Red Bull Soapbox Race, making a notable comeback to India after an eight-year hiatus, assures an exciting downhill race where teams are encouraged to unleash their creativity in crafting non-motorized soapbox cars. In this amusing competition, gravity becomes the ultimate ally as teams hurtle down the track in a spectacle of speed and innovation. Red Bull Soapbox Race, born in 2000 in Brussels, Belgium, has been organised in more than 52 countries, 95 cities (138 events), with over 4.5mn spectators including countries like Spain, Italy, UK, USA, France, and Germany among others. Since 2000, the Red Bull Soapbox race has featured multitudinous variations of creativity, such as The Joker, Donald Trump, Le Mans, and food delivery. The event on 3rd March 2023 promises a day filled with laughter, high-octane action, and the sheer joy of creativity on wheels. This year, it is time for Hyderabad to witness this next level. The previous editions of Red Bull Soapbox Race in 2012 and 2016, both held in Mumbai, witnessed some creative vehicles that gained tremendous acknowledgment from the crowd.

