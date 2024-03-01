Family With Two Children Evacuated From Toretsk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Donetsk region, a family of six people, including two children, was evacuated from the shelled Toretsk, 300 meters from the front line, by the police crew "White Angels". Another 17 children remain in the town.

The police of the Donetsk region reported this, according to Ukrinform.

"The police together with the "Phoenix" evacuation group of the State Emergency Service evacuated six people from the shelling: two boys, their parents, and grandmothers with limited mobility. The entire family is now safe and has been provided with shelter in Kyiv. There are 17 children left in Toretsk," the statement said.

Law enforcement officials reminded that due to the proximity to the front line and enemy shelling, the forced evacuation of children in the Toretsk community continues. Most adults are aware of the situation and have already taken their children to safe regions. However, some families categorically refuse to evacuate.

To convince parents, law enforcement officers in the Donetsk region are conducting preventive training. Police officers are going around the streets, interviewing neighbors and persistently reminding citizens of their responsibilities to save children.

As reported, in the Donetsk region, the Russian invaders have intensified shelling of settlements since December 2023, so it was decided to extend the mandatory evacuation of the population.

Currently, 524 thousand people remain in the Donetsk region. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, more than 1 million 355 thousand people have been evacuated from the Donetsk region, including more than 164 thousand children.