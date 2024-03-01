Ukrainian Defense Forces Regain Lost Positions In Avdiivka Direction - Tarnavskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Avdiivka direction, Russian troops are increasing the intensity of artillery shelling, have a significant advantage in ammunition, and are increasing the number of assault groups. The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to conduct defensive operations and in some places regain lost positions.

The commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Grouping, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

According to him, "In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy is increasing the intensity of artillery shelling, has a significant advantage in ammunition, is increasing the number of assault groups - up to a battalion tactical group, and is deploying new reserves, thus having some local successes. At the same time, the operational situation is dynamic."

According to the commander, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to conduct defensive operations, in some places restore lost positions, set up additional positions of divisions, firing positions, and observation posts.

Over the past day, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi said, Ukrainian defenders repelled 25 enemy attacks in the Avdiivka direction, 30 attacks in the Novopavlivka direction, and one attack in the Orikhiv direction.

In total, he noted, over the past day in the area of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Grouping, the Russians carried out 36 airstrikes, engaged in 56 combat engagements, 1,074 shelling, and 118 strikes by kamikaze drones.

The enemy's total losses in manpower, killed and wounded, amounted to 319 people, and in weapons and military equipment - five tanks, 13 armored combat vehicles, two artillery systems, 11 vehicles, two air defense systems, and three units of special equipment.

278 drones of various types were neutralized or destroyed. Among other things, an enemy dugout was destroyed, Tarnavskyi emphasized.

As reported, the enemy is sending special forces units to attack in the Avdiivka direction.