Diplomatic Forum Starts In Antalya, Ukraine Among 147 Participants

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Antalya Diplomatic Forum has begun in Turkey, with the main theme "Development of Diplomacy in Times of Crisis".

This was reported by a Ukrinform correspondent.

"The weakening and then loss of confidence in the rules-based international order is a worrying trend that undermines the predictability of the environment in which states operate. At the same time, the world is going through a period of several shocks, and these challenges can also lead to structural changes in the global political, economic, and security landscape," the organizers note.

The Antalya Diplomatic Forum is being held under the auspices of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who will speak at the official opening in the afternoon.

The event is attended by representatives of 147 countries, including 19 heads of state and government and 73 ministers.

Erdogan again offers Ukraine and Russia "peace talks" in

The Ukrainian delegation is headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Mykola Tochytskyi.

In total, the forum is expected to bring together about four thousand guests and will include more than 50 panel discussions, debates and presentations. In particular, the forum will focus on global agricultural security, Black Sea security, the future of the European security architecture, a paradigm shift in peace, the fight against terrorism, climate change, the development of the Global South and the realization of Africa's potential, and the establishment of stable peace in the Middle East.

Security measures have been strengthened in connection with the diplomatic forum in Belek, a province of Antalya.

, China appear to be pursuing own negotiation platforms for settlement in Ukraine – IS

The event will last until March 3.

As reported, a trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Ukraine, Turkey, and Russia was held as part of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum in 2022.