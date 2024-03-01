Azerbaijani Parliament Discusses Draft Law On Municipalities At Plenary Session

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
At today's meeting of the Regional Affairs Committee of the
Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament), the draft law on merger,
separation, and abolition of municipalities was discussed, Azernews reports.
After the discussions, the draft laws were put to a vote and
recommended to the plenary session of the parliament.
To recall, at today's meeting of the Regional Affairs Committee
of the Milli Majlis, the draft law on merger, separation and
abolition of municipalities was discussed.
The agenda of the meeting included the discussion of 3
issues.
Those issues are discussed:
1. Draft amendment to the law "On joint activity, merger,
separation, and liquidation of municipalities" (first reading).
2. Draft amendment to the law "On the status of municipalities"
(first reading).
3. Draft law "On making partial changes in the administrative
territorial division of Absheron region".
According to the draft amendment to the law "On the Status of
Municipalities", as a result of their organisation or
reorganisation, the creation of municipalities with a population of
less than 3 thousand people or less than 1000 households will be
allowed, taking into account the socio-economic situation, history,
and other local characteristics that arise in them. Accounting of
the intended households will be carried out in accordance with the
procedure determined by the body (institution) determined by the
relevant executive authority.
With another proposed amendment to the law, municipalities with
a population of less than 3,000 people or less than 1,000
households during the last 2 years of the 4 years following the
year of the last municipal elections in the country and taking into
account the socio-economic situation, history, and other local
characteristics will be merged with other municipalities by the
decision of the Assembly.
As a result of merger and separation, the establishment of
municipalities with a population of less than 3,000 people and (or)
a number of households of less than 1,000 units will be allowed,
taking into account the socio-economic situation, history, and
other local characteristics that arise in them.
In the above-mentioned case, the merging of municipalities will
be carried out in the following manner:
- Each merging municipality will submit its opinion on the
merger to the Milli Majlis for consideration;
- The Milli Majlis will decide in accordance with the
legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan regarding the merger of
that municipality with another municipality, taking into account
the socio-economic situation, history, and other local
characteristics of a municipality with a population of less than
3000 people or a number of households less than 1000 units. The
name of the newly created municipality will be determined according
to the name of the municipality with the largest population among
the merged municipalities.
