Azerbaijan, Panama Discuss Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his
counterpart from Panama, Janaina Gob, in Turkiye within the
framework of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by the
Azerbaijani MFA on its official X account.
The post reads that the sides discussed the prospects of
bilateral relations and the future development of multilateral
cooperation between the two countries.
The Azerbaijani Foreign Minister gave detailed information to
his counterpart about preparations for COP29, peace and
reconstruction efforts in the region.
