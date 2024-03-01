               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan, Panama Discuss Bilateral Relations


3/1/2024 7:12:58 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his counterpart from Panama, Janaina Gob, in Turkiye within the framework of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by the Azerbaijani MFA on its official X account.

The post reads that the sides discussed the prospects of bilateral relations and the future development of multilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Minister gave detailed information to his counterpart about preparations for COP29, peace and reconstruction efforts in the region.

