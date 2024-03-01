Doha, Tehran Mull Over Gaza Situation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, March 1 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian discussed by phone on Friday the latest developments of the Gaza Strip and occupied Palestinians territories.

During the phone conversation, they also tackled cooperative relations between the two countries and ways to promote and develop them, Gaza crisis spillover and its negative impacts on regional and international security and stability, according to Qatar's news agency.

They, further, explored ongoing efforts targeting the resumption of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPA) negotiations.

In this regard, the Qatari official reiterated that his country would carry on its efforts to bring all parties' views closer, just as part of its endeavors to promote international peace and security. (end)

