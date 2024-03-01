UN Commissioner Decries Ethnic Cleansing Against Myanmar's Muslims

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, March 1 (KUNA ) -- The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk has strongly condemned the ongoing systematic ethnic cleansing of Myanmar's Muslims.

Turk decried the bloody campaign against the Muslims of Myanmar in a report he presented to the session of the United Nations Human Rights Council. He highlighted the alarming situation in Myanmar where extremist ethnic armed groups supported by the military have been perpetrating brutal operations resulting in the deaths of over 400 civilians including 113 women.

Use of heavy weapons by the military has led to hundreds of casualties and forced millions to flee their homes causing a humanitarian crisis in the region, he said.

The High Commissioner expressed grave concerns about the military's actions including forcibly conscripting children and imposing military service on young individuals. He noted that in case of refusal, the army may burn down their homes and towns as collective punishment particularly in Rakhine Shan and Kachin States where the military has increasingly used extremist national militias.

Turk highlighted the systematic torture of political detainees and emphasized the need for host countries to provide safe entry and protection for refugees fleeing Myanmar.

He stressed the importance of respecting the two-year-old rulings of the International Court of Justice which require the authorities and the army to protect Myanmar's Muslims and not deprive them of their citizenship.

Turk called on the United Nations Human Rights Council to take immediate action to stop these crimes. Additionally, he urged the international community to cut off funding, prevent the sale of arms jet fuel and equipment as well as restrict exchanges in foreign currency to exert pressure on Myanmar's military to halt the massacres of minorities. (end)

