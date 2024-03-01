Deezer Appoints Red Brick Road As US & UK Agency Of Record

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Music streaming platform Deezer has appointed Red Brick Road as its PR agency of record in the US and the UK.



In 2023 Deezer launched the first 'artist-centric' payment system for music streaming, which more fairly remunerates artists who attract a consistent and engaged fan base. In Q3 last year, the music streaming platform added 600,000 new subscribers and saw revenues rise 5.5% year-on-year to €120.7 million.



The platform also recently launched a new brand identity and a new brand proposition, 'Live the Music'. It also rolled out a new feature, Shaker, which allows groups of friends to create a playlist of 70 songs regardless of which streaming platform they use.



Red Brick Road will work with the company's in-house global PR team to promote its new brand identity through corporate and consumer PR, including executive visibility and event strategy. Deezer's previous agency was technology specialist Gallium Ventures.



Deezer head of global communications Jesper Wendel said:“It's a pivotal moment for Deezer following last year's brand re-positioning and we're looking forward to expanding our presence in UK and US media together with Red Brick Road. The team showed a clear understanding of our needs from the start and has already produced impressive results in the first couple of months working together.”



Red Brick Road CEO David Miller added:“We're thrilled to work with Deezer at this exciting point in their brand journey. The music space is very crowded, but Deezer is on a mission to offer users a richer music experience beyond just streaming, so our job will be to develop brand PR campaigns rooted in audience insight that can change behaviours as well as deliver brand fame.”



Deezer joins Hilton Hotels, Hillarys, Sky Bingo and Jägermeister in Red Brick Road's client portfolio.

