CIBSE Building Performance Awards 2024: Celebrating Excellence In The Built Environment

The prestigious CIBSE Building Performance Awards 2024 took place on Thursday, February 29, at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and visionaries, honouring those who have made significant contributions to advancing the building industry, pushing the boundaries of what is possible and setting new standards for excellence.

Organised by the Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers (CIBSE), the annual awards ceremony is dedicated to highlight outstanding accomplishments, acknowledging both the winners and those who secured a place on the shortlists. The Building Performance Awards undergo meticulous evaluation, emphasising data-driven performance assessment and serve as a platform to spotlight the industry's highest achievements annually.

This year's event once more showcased a diverse range of categories, highlighting the crucial aspects that contribute to creating sustainable, efficient and innovative built environments. Some of the key categories included Best Digital Innovation, Project of the Year, Product or Innovation of the Year and Building Performance Champion.

Philip Draper, Managing Director at Twenty One Engineering, was honoured with the prestigious title of Engineer of the Year. Among the numerous commendable instances of leadership and team development, Philip stood out for his unique blend of creativity and practical delivery of innovation. His genuine passion for the advancement and expansion of engineering was evident, establishing him as a true leader by example. According to the judges, Philip embodies the essence of engineering leadership, making him a deserving recipient of the Engineer of the Year award.

SGA Consulting's York Guildhall project, recognised as the Building Performance Champion of the night, has earned this prestigious title for its outstanding achievement in rejuvenating a centuries-old structure despite facing significant regulatory, historic, and environmental challenges. The judges commended the project for its excellence in navigating and overcoming these constraints. In a time when the industry confronts the urgent need to renovate existing structures to meet net-zero targets, York Guildhall stands as a symbol of potential within these limitations.

The full list of winners is:

Best Digital Innovation

Winner: DecarbonomicsTM- AtkinsRéalis

Sponsor: - no sponsor

Building Performance Consultancy (over 300 employees)

Winner: Hoare Lea

Sponsor: ABB

Building Performance Consultancy (51 - 300 employees)

Winner: XCO2

Sponsor: Airflow Developments

Building Performance Consultancy (up to 50 employees)

Winner: Inkling

Sponsor: Mitsubishi Electric

CIBSE Embodied Carbon Award

Winner: Whitecroft Lighting

Sponsor: CMR

Collaboration

Winner: Decarbonisation via Data-Driven Collaboration - Smart Managed Solutions & Savills

Sponsor: Borough Engineering Services

Engineer of the Year

Winner: Philip Draper, Managing Director - Twenty One Engineering

Sponsor: Ideal Heating Commercial

Facilities Management

Winner: Broadgate - British Land

Sponsor: Gratte Brothers Group

Learning and Development

Winner: Unlocking Potential: CSA's Commissioning Management Training & Development - Commissioning Specialists Association

Sponsor: Automated Logic, A Carrier Company

Product or Innovation of the Year - Air Quality

Winner: Vent-Axia Sentinel Apex - Vent-Axia

Sponsor: CIBSE Patrons

Product or Innovation of the Year - Thermal Comfort

Winner: New Modular Highline 235 Fan Coil Range - Diffusion

Sponsor: - No sponsor

Product or Innovation of the Year - Wellbeing

Winner: Clarence System - Remote Water Monitoring - Angel Guard

Sponsor: Tamlite Lighting

Project of the Year - Commercial and Offices

Winner: York guildhall - SGA Consulting

Sponsor: Crane Fluid Systems

Project of the Year - International

Winner: Kyoto City Hall Annex Building - Nikken Sekkei

Sponsor: Crane Fluid Systems

Project of the Year - Leisure

Winner: Ravelin Sports Centre - Max Fordham

Sponsor: Crane Fluid Systems

Project of the Year - Public Use

Winner: Hackbridge Primary School - Introba/Architype

Sponsor: Crane Fluid Systems

Project of the Year - Residential

Winner: Bryn Bragl - Hoare Lea

Sponsor: Crane Fluid Systems

Project of the Year - Retrofit

Winner: York guildhall - SGA Consulting

Sponsor: Crane Fluid Systems

Building Performance Champion

Winner: York guildhall - SGA Consulting

Sponsor: Tamlite Lighting

Pictures: The photographs supplied with this press release show: Building Performance Champion (York Guildhall – SGA Consulting), Engineer of the Year (Philip Draper, Managing Director - Twenty One Engineering), a group photo with all the winners.

About CIBSE

CIBSE is a pioneer in responding to the threat of climate change. We support engineers in finding innovative ways to make buildings perform for individuals, the community and the planet. As a leading professional engineering institution, CIBSE has over 22,000 members across 95 countries. Our membership is diverse and comprises a broad range of specialisms. CIBSE consults the government on construction, engineering, and sustainability, providing the resources needed to meet net zero targets in the UK, Europe and worldwide.

We are committed to supporting engineers and the vital role they play in creating a safe, sustainable future.

