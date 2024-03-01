Danish Ambassador To UAE Applauds Rabdan Academy's Global Standing

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Abu Dhabi – UAE: H.E. James Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, met

with H.E. Anders Bjorn Hansen, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark to the UAE, and

his accompanying delegation during an official visit to the Rabdan Academy campus in Abu

Dhabi.

The visit involved a high-level meeting attended by the Academy's senior management

team, focusing on exploring opportunities for collaboration in education, training and

research within the realms of safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness and crisis

management.

Hansen reviewed a brief outlining the academy's vision as a pivotal source of future leaders

and its role in preparing specialized professionals, as well as fostering collaborative

educational initiatives across relevant sectors.

H.E. James Morse highlighted Rabdan Academy's global achievements and its substantial

impact in areas such as policing, security, defence, business continuity, resilience and crisis

management.

Hansen expressed admiration for Rabdan Academy's advanced international standing and its distinctive approach to delivering a blend of academic and professional education in

safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness, and crisis management sectors.

The visit concluded with a tour of the academy's state-of-the-art facilities, including modern

classrooms, technical laboratories, healthcare facilities, the library, and various research and administrative spaces.

About Rabdan Academy:

Rabdan Academy is a government-owned world-class education institution established to coordinate and enhance learning outcomes for organisations and individuals in the Safety, Security, Defence, Emergency Preparedness and Crisis Management (SSDEC) Sectors.

The Academy was officially established under Law No. 7 for 2013, issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and is accredited by the UAE's Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) of the Ministry of Education.

The Academy is the first higher education institution in the world specialised in the SSDEC domain that achieves top '5 star' ratings in the 2 categories of Teaching and Employability under the QS Stars University Rating System.

As a unique institution, the Academy provides learning in a dual approach, combining academic and vocational education in one place, whilst recognising prior learning and experience and providing accredited and transferable credit from course to course and job to job.