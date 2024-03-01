Mike Tyson Would KO Partners Quickly So He Could Get Home And Watch Tom And Jerry

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Tyson often managed to turn planned five-hour sparring sessions into less than 60-minute destruction because he was desperate to watch cartoons.



That is the insight from Tyson's confidante, ex-bodyguard, and chauffeur Rudy Gonzalez, who had a ringside seat at fights and home battles during the New Yorker's rise to infamy.



Gonzalez said:“He would just knock out five guys all out so within an hour so there was nobody left.



“Anyone who felt they were up for taking him on, he would hit them and they'd snap. Soon after they would pack their bags.



“So one day I asked: 'Boss I am confused, isn't this about working on techniques?



“He replied: 'If I keep it going we will miss Tom and Jerry cartoons.'”



Tyson has retained his love for cartoons, making his own Mike Tyson Mysteries series for Adult Swim.

