India To Implement Hybrid Power Project In Sri Lanka's Northern Islands

(MENAFN- IANS) Colombo, March 1 (IANS) India on Friday inked a pact with Sri Lanka to provide renewable energy to three islands Delft, Nainativu and Analaitivu off Jaffna which are completely cut off from the national grid.

On behalf of Sri Lankan government, Sri Lanka Sustainable Energy Authority and M/s. U Solar Clean Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd from India signed the contract for the implementation of Hybrid Renewable Energy Systems as a grant assistance from Government of India (GOI).

The agreement was signed in the presence of High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha and Sri Lanka State Minister for Power and Energy Indika Anuruddha.

The hybrid project, which is aimed at addressing energy needs of the people of the three islands combines various forms of energy including both solar and wind, towards optimising capacities, the Indian High Commission said.

"GOI's assistance to the project for the people of the three islands, which are not connected to the national grid, underscores the significance attached by country to bilateral energy partnership as well as the human-centric nature of development partnership," the High Commission said.

The energy sector was identified as a priority area in the India-Sri Lanka Economic Partnership Vision document which was adopted during the visit of Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe to India in July, 2023.

"Several landmark initiatives such as the power grid connectivity, multi product two-way oil pipeline are currently under discussion between India and Sri Lanka in the energy sphere," it added.

"GOI's overall development partnership portfolio stands at USD 5 billion with almost USD 600 million being in grants alone. While several flagship grant projects such as 1990 Suwaseriya Emergency Ambulance have already been completed, others such as the third and fourth phases of Indian Housing Project and Sri Lanka Unique Digital Identity Project are under different stages of implementation, the High Commission said.