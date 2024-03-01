Golf: Indian Open Scheduled From March 28 To 31

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) The Indian Golf Union on Friday announced the schedule of the Indian Open - the country's National Open and flagship golf tournament, which will be held from March 28-31 at the DLF Golf & Country Club, Gurgaon.

The tournament will feature 144 professional golfers across the globe including Aman Raj, Manu Gandas, and other 31 Indian participants. However, the list of players is still not confirmed for the event.

After a hiatus of three years from 2020 to 2022 due to COVID-19 restrictions, the tournament returned to DLF GC in 2023, where German player Marcel Siem secured victory. The tournament will mark its 57th edition in 2024 with a prize money of US$ 2mn.

Brijinder Singh, President, Indian Golf Union, said,“I take pride in announcing the Hero Indian Open 2024. It is our flagship event and we look forward to the excitement and bonhomie it brings. Let's make this event a memorable one.”

“The Hero Indian Open stands as a pinnacle in the Indian Golf calendar offering a platform where our ace golfers can showcase their talents and also compete alongside and learn from the very best in the world. This event has consistently brought together a fusion of skill, sportsmanship, and camaraderie fostering an environment that elevates the standard of golf in India.”

In October, the DP World Tour (formerly recognised as the European Tour) unveiled its 2024 season schedule, reserving a notable spot labelled“Asian swing”.

The Asian Swing will begin with the Singapore Classic from March 21-24, before heading to India, and Korea for the Korea Championship, the ISPS Handa Championship in Japan, and finally China for the return of the Volvo China Open. The five 'Global Swings' are followed by the 'Back 9' events, and the season is rounded out by the 'DP World Tour Play-Offs'.