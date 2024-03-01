Bluewaters Sets Scene For Ramadan With Stunning Weekend Fireworks This March

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, 1 March 2024: Ramadan is set to commence under bright lights at Bluewaters, with weekend fireworks illuminating the tranquil waters beyond the idyllic island. Against the backdrop of Dubai's iconic skyline, visitors will be treated to spectacular showcases in honour of the holy month every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 15 to 31 March at 9:30 PM.

Whether you secure a table alfresco at one of Bluewaters' waterfront restaurants, along the island's edge or the pedestrian bridge connecting the island to JBR The Walk, enjoy nightly shows and entertainment.

Schedule : 15-17 March & 29-31 March at 9:30pm

Bluewaters restaurants with the best vantage points and Ramadan offers

SHI

Experience the rich culinary traditions of China at SHI. Guests can indulge in the restaurant's exclusive four-course Iftar set menu for AED155 per person from 10 March until the end of Ramadan, which includes a complimentary date box with three assorted dates.

Cost : AED155

When : Iftar

Gnaydin

This self-proclaimed famous Turkish Meatery is known for its tender, prime-quality cuts. Sink your teeth into a mix of grilled beef dishes and traditional trends at Iftar for AED235 per person.



Cost: AED235

When : Iftar

VAGA

Indulge in the perfect blend of Arabic and Armenian flavours at Vaga. Tuck into the restaurants' Iftar menu priced at AED199 or elevate your evening with the AED299 package with extra perks.

Cost : AED199-299

When : Iftar