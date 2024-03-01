Govt Grants 3-Day Leave To Migrant, PM Package Employees For Mahashivratri

According to an order, the special casual leave will be granted to the employees on 7, 9 and 11 of this month.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the grant of three days Special Casual Leave on 7th, 9th and 11th March in favour of Jammu based Migrant and PM Package employees working Kashmir Valley, who desire to celebrate 'Mahashivratri' with their families at Jammu,” reads the order.

