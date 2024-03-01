Azerbaijan State Theatre Of Young Spectators To Present Comedy Play

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan State Theatre of Young Spectators will present a comedy play "After 35 Years".

The play, based on the work "The Illusionists" by Swedish-Finnish playwright and film director Bengt Ahlfors, will be staged on the theater's small stage on March 1, Azernews reports.

According to the plot, the famous elderly artist Kant receives the young but not very talented writer Charlotte at his home.

He is tired of living and playing, and with her play, she is trying to take revenge on the lover who abandoned her. Suddenly, an old man falls asleep, and a man wakes up.

As they say, gray hair in a beard is a devil in a rib. After 35 years, he begins to have feelings...

The performance was staged by ArtStudiya, which operates under the Youth Theater. Production director i Mushfig Aliyev, production designer - Dmitry Afanasyev, musical design - Zaur Rashidov. Starring: Honored Artist Elnur Bakhramkhan, Kerem Khadizadeh, and Zumrud Guliyeva.

To purchase tickets, please visit iTicket .

