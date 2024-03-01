AZERNEWS Releases Another Print Issue

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was
released on March 1.
The new edition includes several interesting articles, such as
"France encourages Armenia provocations on conventional border";
"Baku to host FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup"; "RFE/RL
investigates Azerbaijan while world media does Menendes"; "West
uses Armenia for new war against Azerbaijan" etc.
AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of
Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).
The online newspaper is available at .
MENAFN01032024000195011045ID1107921751
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.